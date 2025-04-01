SP got cows slaughtered, have connections with butchers, it will only find foul smell in cow dung: CM Adityanath in Bareilly.
PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SP got cows slaughtered, have connections with butchers, it will only find foul smell in cow dung: CM Adityanath in Bareilly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi and Moscow: Strengthening Capital Connections
The Unification Church Controversy: Legal Battle and Political Connections in Japan
Gujarat's Illicit Arms Network: Licenses, Agents, and Criminal Connections
Rahul Gandhi's US Tour: Bridging Connections
Spain's Butchers Make Their Mark on the World Stage