Blaze on Broadway: Fire Destroys Shops in Midnight Inferno

A significant fire erupted on Broadway street, a bustling commercial hub, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The inferno completely destroyed at least five shops, including those selling toys and ornamental articles, according to fire force personnel.

Emergency services were swift in their response, dispatching twelve fire engines from nine different stations. The situation was brought under control after an hours-long effort, though thick black smoke had previously caused fresh concerns. Authorities suspect a short circuit may be to blame and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the precise cause.