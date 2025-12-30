Blaze on Broadway: Fire Destroys Shops in Midnight Inferno
A major fire erupted on Broadway street, destroying at least five shops. Firefighting units swiftly responded to control the blaze. Initial reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:27 IST
A significant fire erupted on Broadway street, a bustling commercial hub, in the early hours of Tuesday.
The inferno completely destroyed at least five shops, including those selling toys and ornamental articles, according to fire force personnel.
Emergency services were swift in their response, dispatching twelve fire engines from nine different stations. The situation was brought under control after an hours-long effort, though thick black smoke had previously caused fresh concerns. Authorities suspect a short circuit may be to blame and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the precise cause.