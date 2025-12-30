Left Menu

Blaze on Broadway: Fire Destroys Shops in Midnight Inferno

A major fire erupted on Broadway street, destroying at least five shops. Firefighting units swiftly responded to control the blaze. Initial reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:27 IST
Blaze on Broadway: Fire Destroys Shops in Midnight Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted on Broadway street, a bustling commercial hub, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The inferno completely destroyed at least five shops, including those selling toys and ornamental articles, according to fire force personnel.

Emergency services were swift in their response, dispatching twelve fire engines from nine different stations. The situation was brought under control after an hours-long effort, though thick black smoke had previously caused fresh concerns. Authorities suspect a short circuit may be to blame and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the precise cause.

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

 United States
2
A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

 India
4
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025