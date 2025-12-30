Sports Highlights: Major Trades, Injuries, and All-Star Updates

The Los Angeles Rams have reactivated cornerback Roger McCreary ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, following his time on injured reserve due to a hip injury. McCreary joined the Rams in a trade from the Tennessee Titans but had limited playtime because of his injury.

FIFA has received 150 million ticket requests for the upcoming World Cup, as President Gianni Infantino highlights the global demand despite higher ticket costs compared to the 2022 tournament. In response, FIFA has introduced a $60 ticket tier to accommodate fans of qualifying teams.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is mourning the death of his father, who succumbed to injuries from a fire at his son's home. The fire, reported in Stanley, N.C., also critically injured Hamlin's mother, who remains hospitalized. Local emergency officials confirmed the incident.