Left Menu

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Draws Big Names to Tirumala Temple

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other prominent figures visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations. Reddy received honors from TTD along with the Lord's prasadams. The Vaikunta Dwaram opened for this sacred period will close on January 8, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:35 IST
Vaikuntha Ekadashi Draws Big Names to Tirumala Temple
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable gathering of dignitaries, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials welcomed Reddy and escorted him for an early morning darshan of the deity. Following this, the Chief Minister was presented with traditional silk clothes and sacred prasadams at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, a TTD representative confirmed.

The Vaikunta Dwaram, a door considered spiritually significant, has been opened only for this period from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, marking a rare event in the annual calendar. Among those joining the celebrations are Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, Mines Minister K Ravindra, and famed actor Chiranjeevi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

 India
2

Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite

 India
3
Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

 India
4
Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Scam

Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025