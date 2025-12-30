Vaikuntha Ekadashi Draws Big Names to Tirumala Temple

In a notable gathering of dignitaries, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials welcomed Reddy and escorted him for an early morning darshan of the deity. Following this, the Chief Minister was presented with traditional silk clothes and sacred prasadams at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, a TTD representative confirmed.

The Vaikunta Dwaram, a door considered spiritually significant, has been opened only for this period from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, marking a rare event in the annual calendar. Among those joining the celebrations are Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, Mines Minister K Ravindra, and famed actor Chiranjeevi.

