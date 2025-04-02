Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore legal aid to migrant children who travelled alone to US, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:41 IST
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore legal aid to migrant children who travelled alone to US, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Termination of Climate Grants
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Transgender Military Ban: Equality Triumphs
Federal Judge Halts Transgender Military Ban
Federal Judge Halts Data Access to Protect Social Security Privacy
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Georgetown Student Amid Controversy