An MP threatened minorities won't accept this law; it is Indian govt's, Parliament's law, everyone will have to accept:Amit Shah on Waqf bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
