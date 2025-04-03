Waqf Bill will benefit crores of poor Muslims, prevent misuse of Waqf properties: Rijiju in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf Bill will benefit crores of poor Muslims, prevent misuse of Waqf properties: Rijiju in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Move: Telangana Government Introduces 42% Reservation for OBCs
Political Turf War: Opposition Accuses Government of Undermining Police
Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Nagpur Violence
Retirement Age Stability: Government's Stance Revealed
Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore