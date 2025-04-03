Centuries-old relationship between India and Thailand tied to our deep cultural, spiritual threads: PM Modi in Bangkok.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:05 IST
Centuries-old relationship between India and Thailand tied to our deep cultural, spiritual threads: PM Modi in Bangkok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's F1 Ambitions: Bangkok Street Circuit in the Works
P.C. Chandra Jewellers Earns Prestigious Brand Award in Bangkok
BIMSTEC Leaders Set to Shape Future with Vision 2030 at Bangkok Summit
Bangkok Battles Rising Heat: Report Calls for Action to Safeguard Lives, Economy
India-Thailand Relations Poised for Strategic Elevation During PM Modi’s Visit