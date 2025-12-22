Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes BJP's Silence in Haryana Assembly

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP government for evading public interest issues during Haryana's Winter Assembly session. None of the motions raised by the Congress were accepted, leading to walkouts. Hooda accused the government of avoiding accountability and failing to address key regional concerns.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP government of evading questions posed by the Congress throughout the Winter session of the Haryana Assembly, which concluded on Monday.

Hooda expressed frustration over the government's refusal to entertain any of the adjournment and attention motions submitted by the Congress, which addressed crucial issues like farmers' rights, recruitment scams, and the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal dispute.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that the BJP's silence during debates, including the no-confidence motion, displayed a lack of accountability. He warned that new rules concerning the Aravalli range may harm Haryana and criticized the government's inaction on issues like illegal mining.

