Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Mahesh Raut given bail from April 20 to May 16 by NIA court to appear for law exams.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
