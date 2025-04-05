It is matter of pride for me to be awarded Mithra Vibhushana honour: PM Modi.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:42 IST
It is matter of pride for me to be awarded Mithra Vibhushana honour: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Deportation of Indian Scholar Tied to Pro-Palestinian Views
Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties
High-Tech Search Resumes for MH370 in Indian Ocean
Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir
Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects