Pope Francis appears before the crowd in St. Peter's Square 2 weeks after his release from the hospital, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:22 IST
Pope Francis appears before the crowd in St. Peter's Square 2 weeks after his release from the hospital, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stronger Joints, Stronger Community: A Celebration of Resilience and Recovery
Hope for Harmony: Supreme Court's Role in Manipur's Recovery
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Urgent Funds for Monsoon Recovery
Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Commends Police, Vows Recovery from Rioters
Pope Francis' Miraculous Recovery: Triumph Over Twin Crises