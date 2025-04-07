People of Bihar have always shown new direction to India, confident they would do it again this time: Rahul Gandhi on assembly polls.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Bihar have always shown new direction to India, confident they would do it again this time: Rahul Gandhi on assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- assembly polls
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- politics
- elections
- leadership
- confidence
- historical
- choices
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership
Tensions Rise in Bihar Politics Amid National Anthem Controversy
U.S. Senator Engages in Pivotal Talks with Chinese Leadership Amid Trade Tensions
Caste Dynamics and Leadership Choices Shape Uttar Pradesh BJP's New Presidency
AAP came to politics to work on ideals of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, not for power: Arvind Kejriwal at party event.