South Korea says it will hold presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

