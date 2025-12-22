Turkish Agents Capture Senior ISIS Figure

Turkish intelligence operatives have successfully apprehended a high-ranking official from the Islamic State group near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. This move is believed to have prevented several planned suicide attacks in Turkey and other regions, as reported by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The captured individual, Mehmet Goren, is allegedly affiliated with the Afghanistan-based faction of IS, known as the Khorasan branch. He was taken into custody through a covert operation and has since been extradited to Turkey. However, details regarding the timing of the operation and the involvement of Afghan and Pakistani officials remain undisclosed.

According to the report, Goren, a Turkish national, had ascended the ranks within the militant group, eventually being tasked with orchestrating suicide bombings across Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of Europe. His capture has purportedly unveiled crucial information regarding IS's recruitment strategies and their future plans.