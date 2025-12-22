Left Menu

ICC Steps Up to Support USA Cricket Amid Governance Crisis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will fund the United States national cricket team as USA Cricket faces a governance and financial crisis, ensuring preparation for the T20 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. Despite USAC's suspension and prior rejection of ICC funding, players' salaries and performance programs will be supported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:38 IST
ICC Steps Up to Support USA Cricket Amid Governance Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has committed to financially supporting the United States national cricket team amid a turmoil with USA Cricket (USAC), the sport's governing body in the country.

The ICC intervened after suspending USAC in September for failing to establish a functional governance structure and getting recognition from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), among other issues.

While USAC rejected an ICC loan offer, the council is determined to ensure the US team's participation in next year's T20 World Cup and their preparation for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

