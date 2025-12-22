ICC Steps Up to Support USA Cricket Amid Governance Crisis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has committed to financially supporting the United States national cricket team amid a turmoil with USA Cricket (USAC), the sport's governing body in the country.

The ICC intervened after suspending USAC in September for failing to establish a functional governance structure and getting recognition from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), among other issues.

While USAC rejected an ICC loan offer, the council is determined to ensure the US team's participation in next year's T20 World Cup and their preparation for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.