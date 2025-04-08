Reservation of 10 Bills by TN governor for consideration of president is in contravention of Article 200 and declared erroneous: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- TN governor
- Article 200
- constitution
- legislation
- error
- politics
- India
- law
- government
