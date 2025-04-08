Recruitment row: SC sets aside part of Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into West Bengal Cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Recruitment row: SC sets aside part of Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into West Bengal Cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News
Venezuelan Migrants Win Legal Battle Against Trump's Deportation Efforts
Controversy Surrounds Influencer Brothers Facing Legal Battles
Legal Battle Over Venezuelans' Detention in El Salvador: A Human Rights Debate
Legal Battle for Justice: The Habeas Corpus Challenge