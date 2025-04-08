Mobile phone exports surpass Rs 2 lakh cr in 2024-25 with iPhone alone contributing around Rs 1.5 lakh cr: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:04 IST
Mobile phone exports surpass Rs 2 lakh cr in 2024-25 with iPhone alone contributing around Rs 1.5 lakh cr: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Scraps $23 Billion Manufacturing Initiative Amid Manufacturing Hurdles
India's Manufacturing Sector Surges Amid Mixed Economic Signals in March
Euro Zone Business Activity Surges Amidst Manufacturing Revival
Euro Zone's Tepid Business Growth Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Manufacturing and Infrastructure Boost
HCLTech Unveils AI-Driven Manufacturing Insights and 'Curious Junior' Boosts Online Education