SC bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
