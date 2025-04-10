Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:45 IST
Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Chessboard: The Geopolitical Tensions Over Greenland
Fiery Exchanges Erupt in Telangana Legislative Assembly Over Democracy Remarks
Global Interest Shifts to Arctic Investments Amidst Geopolitical Maneuvers
Exchange Rates Update: INR's Performance Against Global Currencies
India's Housing Market Faces Slowdown Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Prices