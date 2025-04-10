Over 130 opposition MPs sign petition for repeal of Section 44 (3) of Digital Personal Data Protection Act: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
