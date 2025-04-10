S&P 500 loses 5 per cent, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145 per cent, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST
