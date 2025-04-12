Waqf (Amendment) Act was made by Centre, answer should be sought from it: CM Mamata Banerjee to those protesting in West Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf (Amendment) Act was made by Centre, answer should be sought from it: CM Mamata Banerjee to those protesting in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns
Israel's Judicial Reform Sparks Protests and Controversy
Naming Controversy Brews for 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Legal Relief Amid Political Controversy
Lok Sabha Passes Modern Maritime Legislation, Replacing Colonial-Era Laws