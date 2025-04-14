PM Modi lays foundation stone of 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram power plant in Haryana's Yamunanagar.
PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram power plant in Haryana's Yamunanagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana Runs Towards a Drug-Free Future
Haryana's Bold Initiative for Farmers: New Oil Mills on the Horizon
Haryana Launches GST Amnesty Scheme: Relief for Taxpayers
Eid-ul-Fitr Declared as Gazetted Holiday in Haryana: A Political Stir
Haryana's Strategic Agricultural Policy Overhaul: A Step Towards Sustainable Farming