Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matter that is internal to India: MEA on Pakistan's comments on Waqf Amendment Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
