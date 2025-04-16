Left Menu

JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST
JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.
  • Country:
  • India

JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025