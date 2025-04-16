JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
