K'taka CM has asked ministers to give their opinion on caste census in writing or verbally before next cabinet: Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

