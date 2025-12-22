Gajapati Maharaja's Call for Scriptural Unity in Jagannath Traditions

Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, has alerted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the alleged deviations by ISKCON in conducting 'untimely' Rath Yatras of Lord Jagannath globally. This complaint highlights the importance of religious adherence to established traditions and dates sanctioned by scriptures.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, led by Gajapati Maharaja, is involved in the matter, with the titular king accusing ISKCON of spreading misinformation. Deb has called upon religious scholars and devotees to oppose the breach of scriptural traditions, which he warns, threatens the sanctity of Jagannath culture.

ISKCON, facing logistical challenges, argues for flexibility in international celebrations. Yet, the Gajapati Maharaja insists on scriptural conformity to protect the cultural heritage. This comes amid broader discussions on cultural deviations and the importance of maintaining traditional observance dates, guided by scripture and long-standing customs.

