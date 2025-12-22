Left Menu

Governor's Call to Action: Safeguarding Society through Education and Governance

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to identify and deport infiltrators. She highlighted the need for cooperation in governance and underscored the importance of education and values in combating social issues like dowry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed the efforts to identify infiltrators through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, reinforcing the government's commitment to deport them. She emphasized the necessity of such initiatives to protect the country while calling for broad support.

Speaking at a program in Fatehpur district, the governor inaugurated the new Saraswati Balika Vidya Mandir building. She distributed certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries of diverse welfare schemes, highlighting how true governance ensures access to education, health, nutrition, and employment for society's most vulnerable.

Patel focused on the new National Education Policy, crafted to empower future generations, and addressed social issues like dowry. She advised young women to delay marriage until age 21, ensuring that it is a decision based on values rather than financial pressures.

