Left Menu

Sluggish UK Growth Dampens FTSE 100 Momentum

The FTSE 100 fell 0.3% on Monday after data confirmed only minimal UK economic growth last quarter. Consumer staples and beverage stocks faced significant losses, while gold miners gained. Despite these fluctuations, the FTSE 100 is expected to have its best year since 2009, driven by defensive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:00 IST
Sluggish UK Growth Dampens FTSE 100 Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 experienced a downturn of 0.3% on Monday, breaking a three-day streak of gains, following the release of data highlighting sluggish economic growth in the UK during the third quarter.

The midcap FTSE 250, however, managed a slight recovery, closing up 0.1%, close to its seven-week high. The GDP growth figures pointed to just 0.1% expansion, aligning with projections, though earlier figures for April to June were downgraded from 0.3% to 0.2%. The data indicate that economic activity is being hindered by increased taxes and persistent inflation, despite a rise in household spending.

In addition, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves requested an interim economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, scheduled for March 3. Beverage stocks within consumer staples suffered, with Diageo dropping 3.6% after Bernstein adjusted its price target. Gold miners, conversely, saw gains as gold prices surged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025