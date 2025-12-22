Baraat Heist: Groom's Father Robbed in Brazen Wedding Day Snatch

In a brazen act of theft, two unidentified men on a motorcycle reportedly stole a bag containing the bride's mangalsutra and other valuables from the groom's father during a wedding procession in Delhi.

The incident unfolded on December 18 while the groom's 'baraat' was in full swing, leaving wedding-goers stunned. According to police, the men seized the bag and disappeared into the crowd.

Authorities swiftly registered a case on December 20 and are now vigilantly examining CCTV footage to track down the suspects. Police have launched a manhunt, forming dedicated teams to apprehend the culprits at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)