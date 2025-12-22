Left Menu

Baraat Heist: Groom's Father Robbed in Brazen Wedding Day Snatch

During a wedding procession in Delhi, two men on a motorcycle snatched a bag containing a mangalsutra and other valuables from the groom's father. The incident occurred amid the crowd, prompting police to launch an investigation. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:00 IST
Baraat Heist: Groom's Father Robbed in Brazen Wedding Day Snatch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of theft, two unidentified men on a motorcycle reportedly stole a bag containing the bride's mangalsutra and other valuables from the groom's father during a wedding procession in Delhi.

The incident unfolded on December 18 while the groom's 'baraat' was in full swing, leaving wedding-goers stunned. According to police, the men seized the bag and disappeared into the crowd.

Authorities swiftly registered a case on December 20 and are now vigilantly examining CCTV footage to track down the suspects. Police have launched a manhunt, forming dedicated teams to apprehend the culprits at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

