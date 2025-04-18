Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:44 IST
Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Bold Crackdown: Transforming Drug Destruction into Community Action
Delhi Police Take Major Step in Drug-Free Campaign with Mass Destruction of Narcotics
Tornado Fury: Path of Destruction Across America's Heartland
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction
Sudan: Suffering continues amid massive destruction across Khartoum