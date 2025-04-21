Four dead, 20 injured in collision between pick-up truck and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district: Police.
PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
