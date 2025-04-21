Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve spook investors, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
