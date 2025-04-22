Anguished by terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with family members of deceased: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:07 IST
