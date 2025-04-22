I will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold urgent security review meeting with all agencies: Home Minister Amit Shah after J-K terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:11 IST
