Supreme Court rejects pleas alleging paper leak, declines to stay upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission Mains exam on April 25.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
