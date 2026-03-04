High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

The 2026 midterm election season has officially kicked off, starting with pivotal primaries in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas. These early races are set to influence the control of Congress and state legislatures nationwide.

In Texas, fierce competition dominates the GOP Senate race, with key figures like Michael Whatley, endorsed by Trump, vying for nomination amidst a contentious campaign landscape fraught with the possibility of a run-off. The Democratic side hopes to leverage growing discontent over affordability issues.

North Carolina and Arkansas witness their own political drama, as Republicans aim to fortify gains from redistricting, while Democrats try to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with Trump-aligned policies. The elections promise significant financial influx, potentially setting new records in campaign spending as both parties fight to sway voter sentiment.