People responsible for such acts will get a strong response in the near future: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
People responsible for such acts will get a strong response in the near future: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China threatens to ''resolutely take countermeasures'' in response to Trump threat of additional 50% tariff, reports AP.
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Government Reforms Aim to Simplify Access to Financial Services for Kiwis
Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP Government Amid Jalandhar Blast Investigation
IFC Board Approves Response to CAO Investigation of Bridge International Academies Investment