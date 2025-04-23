Left Menu

Terror attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Srinagar to expedite process of bringing back state tourists stuck in Kashmir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:26 IST
Terror attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Srinagar to expedite process of bringing back state tourists stuck in Kashmir.
Terror attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Srinagar to expedite process of bringing back state tourists stuck in Kashmir.

