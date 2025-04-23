CCS condemned Pahalgam attack in strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to families of victims: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
CCS condemned Pahalgam attack in strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to families of victims: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Summons: Samajwadi Party MP Engaged in Sambhal Violence Probe
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Over Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned in Sambhal Violence Probe
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence
Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Amid Allegations