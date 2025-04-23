It was noted that Pahalgam attack came in wake of successful holding of JK polls and its steady progress towards economic growth: FS Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
It was noted that Pahalgam attack came in wake of successful holding of JK polls and its steady progress towards economic growth: FS Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Economic Ripples: From Vodka Swaps to Tax Promises
Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Edges Toward Recession Amid Economic Uncertainty
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
RBI Hints at Repo Rate Cut as Economic Signals Shift
Keystone Realtors Reports Robust Growth Amid Strong Housing Demand