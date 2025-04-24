Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Panama Canal Security: Balancing Power Amidst Sino-American Tensions
COAS General Dwivedi Reviews Punjab Divisions Amidst Security Concerns
New OCR Reduction by Reserve Bank Reflects Government’s Financial Discipline
Germany Nears Historic Coalition: Conservatives and Social Democrats Forge New Government
Uganda Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Surge of Congolese Fleeing Insecurity