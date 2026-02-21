Monks Challenge Sri Lankan Government Over Religious Undermining

In a significant development from Sri Lanka, a coalition of influential Buddhist monks has levied serious accusations against the government, alleging an organized smear campaign aimed at Buddhism and its clerics.

During a gathering, leading monk Muruththettuwe Ananda disclosed that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had attempted to dissuade him from spearheading a protest that attracted monks from across the nation. The monks' 10-point ultimatum demands government intervention to halt perceived political undermining of their religion.

Concerns among the clergy have intensified amid arrests of monks for coastal conservation law violations, which they claim were politically motivated. Additionally, the omission of the Buddhist Order ministry from the current administration has left religious affairs in disarray, highlighting longstanding governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)