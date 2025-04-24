French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to PM Modi; conveys condolences on brutal killing of people in Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to PM Modi; conveys condolences on brutal killing of people in Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
Harnessing Sunshine: India's Pivotal Role in Africa's Solar Revolution