Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrives in Kashmir valley to review situation in wake of Pahalgam attack: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrives in Kashmir valley to review situation in wake of Pahalgam attack: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Brass Evaluate Northeast Security Situation
Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Srinagar to review security situation in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack: Official.
CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Kashmir Security Situation Amid Terror Attack
Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed overall security situation, directed all forces to maintain high vigil: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Cabinet Committee Meeting to Address Jammu and Kashmir Security Concerns