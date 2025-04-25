UP Board results declared; pass percentage of class 10 is 90.11, class 12 is 81.15: Director of Secondary Education.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
UP Board results declared; pass percentage of class 10 is 90.11, class 12 is 81.15: Director of Secondary Education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Introduces Education and Training Amendment Bill to Boost Student Outcomes
Telangana's Education Initiative: Pre-Primary Classes for Underprivileged
Young India: Telangana's New Educational Brand Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi
Education Minister Urges Students to Prioritize School Attendance Over Strikes
Uttarakhand Chief Enhances Education Infrastructure at Haridwar Ceremony