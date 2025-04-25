Waqf row: SC can review a law on grounds of legislative competence, violation of fundamental rights under Article 32, says Centre.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf row: SC can review a law on grounds of legislative competence, violation of fundamental rights under Article 32, says Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KTR Demands Immediate Reversal of Fuel Price Hikes, Accuses Centre of Economic Exploitation
Calcutta High Court Prods Centre on Renewal of MGNREGA Funds in Bengal
Controversy Brews Over Naming of Skill Development Centre After RSS Founder
Union Home Secretary says Centre closely monitoring situation, assures West Bengal of all possible assistance: Home Ministry.
Afreximbank Launches African Trade Centre in Abuja to Foster Pan-African Growth