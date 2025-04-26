The Vatican says 200,000 people attending Pope Francis' funeral Mass, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:12 IST
The Vatican says 200,000 people attending Pope Francis' funeral Mass, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Future Papacy: Who Will Lead The Catholic Church?
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church
India's Gold Import Surge: Impact on Economy and Global Influences
A New Dawn: The Papal Conclave and the Future of the Catholic Church
Bridge collapses in Beijing but no casualties reported, AP reports quoting authorities.